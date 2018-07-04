Curse is broken: England's dramatic shootout comeback

ENGLAND pulled off a heart-stopping win over Colombia in a penalty shootout.

Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar and England keeper Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca's effort, while the Three Lions scored four of their five penalties to progress to the quarter-finals.

The curse has been broken.

The headbutt that earned a yellow card.

Before today England had lost six out of seven penalty shootouts in major tournaments - including an unwanted World Cup record of three - but the nation found redemption in stunning fashion with a win over Colombia in the Round of 16.

It looked like the Three Lions had shot themselves in the foot when they gave up a 1-0 lead in the dying seconds of stoppage time. Yerry Mina leapt above the pack from a corner and headed home an equaliser when Kieran Tripper - guarding the back post - used his own head to knock the ball into the roof of the net.

Many thought it was a case of classic England - king of the choke - once again finding a way to lose the unlosable. But much has been made of the new-look side in Russia, full of fresh faces as the national team ushers in a generational change. Undaunted by the scars of history that have become synonymous with English football, Gareth Southgate's charges stood tall in the face of enormous pressure and iced the match to win in penalties.

Colombia slotted its first three attempts from the spot and England did the same with its first two before goalkeeper David Ospina dived full stretch to his left to stop Jordan Henderson finding the back of the net.

But Mateus Maribe hit the crossbar and England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford got in the way of Carlos Bacca's effort, paving the way for Eric Dier to seal the win. He made no mistake, sparking wild scenes among players, support staff and fans.

COLOMBIA

1. Radamel Falcao: GOAL

2. Juan Cuadrado: GOAL

3. Luis Muriel: GOAL

4. Mateus Uribe: MISS - Uribe hits the crossbar.

5. Carlos Bacca: SAVE - Jordan Pickford makes a brilliant save with a strong left hand.

ENGLAND

1. Harry Kane: GOAL

2. Marcus Rashford: GOAL

3. Jordan Henderson: SAVE - Great save from David Ospina with one hand away to his left.

4. Kieran Trippier: GOAL

5. Eric Dier: GOAL

