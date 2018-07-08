Photos reveal madness in country’s meltdown

THE dream is still alive for long suffering England football fans who have for so long been haunted by World Cup disappointment.

A 2-0 win against Sweden in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning (AEST) sent the entire country into meltdown as the miracle of bringing home the sport's most cherished trophy edges ever closer to reality.

The Three Lions will face Croatia in the semi-finals after it overcame Russia in a dramatic penalty shootout and, should it win that match-up, will go on to play either France or Belgium in the final.

England hasn't won the tournament since 1966 and this is the first time it's progressed to the final four since 1990. The victory over Sweden only intensified the nation's World Cup fever as supporters across the country went nuts.

Some of the revellers channelled their joy in spectacular fashion, including scaling road signs and monuments as well as jumping on top of buses and cars.

One fan jumped from a double-decker in Clapham Junction in London - before smashing through the glass roof of a bus shelter before picking himself up and continuing to party on.

Over in the capital's Borough High Street supporters went ballistic, with some climbing on to the bonnet of an ambulance car, leaving it severely damaged.

In Folkestone, Kent, one partying fan was run over after being seemingly unaware of traffic - he appeared not to be seriously injured.

While everyone tuned into the game, life ground to a halt as everyone flocked to pubs or headed home to watch the big match.

Roads and streets were empty and shops even closed their doors.

Anyone for a drink?

Thousands of England fans were spotted queuing up to get into pubs in central London. Long queues snaked around the streets of London Bridge as supporters tried to bag a seat in front of big screens in the capital.

ENGLAND STARS REACT

It didn't take long for the England players to take to social media to celebrate their win.

Former England star Ian Wright also got in on the act, posting a clip showing him whispering to the camera: "It's coming home!"

Former England star turned pundit Rio Ferdinand was delighted with the result, as were ex-internationals Michael Owen and Gary Lineker.

