End of an era: Star’s GM bids farewell to print

Gatton Star general manager Bruce Horrocks, with a photo that was taken of him on his first day in the office in 1991. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Gatton Star general manager Bruce Horrocks, with a photo that was taken of him on his first day in the office in 1991. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

IS IT the end of an era or the start of a new one?

Whichever it is, there is a change coming to your local newspaper. I am in my second stint here and this particular one has lasted 12 years, 10 of them as manager and ironically, I finish the same week as the print edition.

As I go, I must pay tribute to the wonderful communities that make up the Star’s readership area.

Star general manager Bruce Horrocks puts the finishing touches on the Laidley Plainland Leader banner in 2011.

The residents of this area are both resilient and tenacious as we saw in the 2011 floods, which swept across the area.

The region was just recovering from 2011 when local areas were again flooded in 2013. There were fears many would not recover the losses but in typical fashion the affected areas all rose to be stronger than ever before.

When bushfires ravaged the region last year, again the tenacity of the residents shone through.

As I said, it is 10 years almost to the day since I became the manager, and I have seen the valleys grow enormously in my time.

The Star has embraced that growth to become one of the largest circulating community papers in the state.

The Star supported all the big events in the area – Laidley Spring Festival, the country shows were always popular, and we were part of the Lockyer Valley Business Awards since its inception.

Then there were various other events in the area such as the Chrome & Clutter Festival and Lights on the Hill, and we were there too.

Bruce Horrocks when the Star changed its paper delivery scheme. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

I am a firm believer that these events and all the other community activities in the region helped strengthen the region as a place to live, work and play, and that is the reason I always felt this paper should support as many community events as possible.

I have made many great friends along the way from the community, business, clients and from within our own organisation.

I believe I have become richer as a person for each of those relationships and I value each one of them very dearly.

I would lastly like to thank my wonderful staff. I have a wonderfully talented team of people who leave with me today and I wish to thank every one of them for their efforts.

As I said so many times this was never about me, all I did was drive the bus, point us in the right direction and in most cases my talented staff did the rest.

I just want to say thanks for the ride, I have enjoyed every minute … well, most of it.

– Gatton Star general manager Bruce Horrocks.