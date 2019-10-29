Emu Gully facilitator declared trainee of the year

PASSIONATE: Trainee of the Year Jackson Copland at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

CHANGING lives is all the reward Jackson Copland needs, but his passion and energy have earned him recognition as the Lockyer Valley’s Trainee of the Year.

“My operations manager actually nominated me for it. It was pretty cool to be nominated by someone else,” he said.

Being a trainee facilitator at the Emu Gully Adventure and Education Group can be quite demanding compared to most jobs.

“We get sixteen-and-a-half thousand participants per year, they come in to school camps, and we run a program, so my work consists of taking groups on that program,” Jackson said.

“We run them through a bunch of Anzac-based, and character-based activities. The goal is simply that we put them under pressure, and we give them power, and we see what they do with that.”

Jackson has been equally committed to the theory part of his work.

“I‘m one of the fastest to complete my studies, for my organisation, in the last five years,” he said.

“That’s what I’ve heard from the people above me.”

He said the most rewarding part of his work at Emu Gully was being able to help bring about change in people’s lives.

“We get a number of Toowoomba-based, and Lockyer-based schools coming in, and they entrust us with their students, to make them better people. It’s really cool to see that come to fruition,” he said.

“Our motto here at Emu Gully is to shape great Australians, and that is something I get to be a part of every single day.