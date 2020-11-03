Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Crime

Law firm staffer charged with perjury

by JACOB MILEY
3rd Nov 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.

"Today a 33-year-old man formerly from Surfers Paradise was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," a statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, (it) is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Employee of Coast law firm charged with perjury

crime perjury police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        Premium Content Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        News A PLAINLAND mum has downloaded an RSPCA inspectors picture from facebook and scribbled “inspector or whore” on it before sending it to the inspector by text message.

        What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

        Premium Content What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

        News Jim Savage says he wrongly believed Lockyer wanted change following his election...

        Man lists excuses for DV breach, drug driving, no licence

        Premium Content Man lists excuses for DV breach, drug driving, no licence

        News A MAN busted with three charges, including domestic violence, has rattled off a...

        Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        Premium Content Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        News A RESCUE helicopter is en route to an accident where a man has fallen off water...