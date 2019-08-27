Emotional victory for rider at state championships

LOOKING SHARP: Tannyth Shackell and Tayhett Supernova in action earlier this year.

LOOKING SHARP: Tannyth Shackell and Tayhett Supernova in action earlier this year. Braid Up Photography

EQUESTRIAN: After a freak paddock accident, Tannyth Shackell never though her horse would be able to enter the show ring.

But fast-forward two years to the day and Tayhett Supernova has added a state championship award to her name in her first competitive year of showing.

The black Australian stock horse took out three-year-old champion led filly and went on to compete in the hacking class for a fifth place at the Queensland State Australian Stock Horse Championships at Nanango.

It was an emotional win for Shackell, who bred the horse at her Lockyer Waters property.

"To even be competing is an amazing achievement as we thought at best she would be a paddock ornament with the injuries she had,” she said.

Tayhett Supernova is by Koolara Black Label, from Topshelf Stock Horses, and out of Shackell's station- bred stock horse mare Star.

Known as Nova, the horse got her hind leg stuck in a round bale feeder prior to breaking in. She suffered badly exposed bone, which was about to break, along with damage to her foreleg and a lacerated eye.

Shackell managed to free Nova and with help from Exclusively Equine Services and months of bandaging and needles, the duo made it to the competition ring.

Her introduction to riding was delayed eight months but for Shackell, the chance to ride her horse was enough.

"She has a beautiful nature and absolutely loves kids but is a busy-minded filly and keeps me on my toes,” she said.

The duo also competed at the Audie Mansfield dressage day, hosted by Lockyer Equestrian Group, with good results.

Nova will enjoy some time off before getting back into it towards the end of the year.

"We will then aim for novice-level dressage next year, as well as competing in the stock horse futurities,” Shackell said.