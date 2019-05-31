Emma swaps boots for heels for show girl victory

EMMA Harris has added a different sash to her collection.

Usually, she strives for the tri-coloured supreme exhibit of the show with her charolais cattle.

But this time, it is a bright blue sashed titled Lowood Show Society's Miss Show Girl.

It's a different role trading in the boots and jeans for heels and a frock, but one the 22-year-old is keen to succeed at.

"I didn't expect to win. Normally you don't win at events first go,” she said.

Emma was one of four entrants in the Miss Show Girl contestant.

It was her first time entering the competition.

For the past 10 years, Emma has attended shows with her cattle, and on average will exhibit in 14 throughout the year - including the Ekka.

Usually its with her stud line from Mayfield Ridge Charolais, but this Lowood Show Emma will be busy promoting the event for future generations.

She has lined up friends and family to showcase her cattle.

"There's a lot of kids out there who think their fruit, vegetables and meat comes from the shop,” Emma said.

"I'm eager to promote the importance of agriculture, (because) without it, there's no food on people's plates.”

Emma is passionate about injecting youth into the show circuit.

"I've noticed during the past couple of years there's not as many youth involved as what there used to be,” she said.

"It would be good to promote the youth and bring new ideas to the show societies.”

Emma thanked the Lowood Show Society for hosting the event and the Bendigo Bank for its sponsorship.