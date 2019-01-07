Incredible detail about Emma Stone’s dress

Emma Stone arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

EMMA Stone sure knows how to rule a red carpet.

The understated beauty with a self-deprecating charm, dazzled in pink as she arrived at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The long-sleeved Louis Vuitton dress was covered in 63,000 twisted glass tubes to create a scale pattern on the dress - a work of art in itself - which took about 800 hours and a team of more than 30 embroiderers to bring it to life, Vuitton told People. It was also made of 14 metres of pink mousseline fabric.

The 30-year-old, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house, completed her elegant look by adding a cylinder-shaped handbag and sparkly diamond drop earrings to the ensemble.

Emma Stone’s dress was made with 63,000 twisted glass tubes. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Stone with Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz onstage at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For her makeup, she opted for a glittery touch with a wash of metallic rose gold eye shadow, a pink-nude lipstick with her hair pushed back from her shoulders and her fringe swept to the side.

Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite. She lost out to Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk along with fellow nominees Amy Adams for Vice, Claire Foy for First Man, and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

The Favourite is also up for Best Picture Musical/Comedy and Best Screenplay, while Stone's co-star, Olivia Colman, is nominated for Best Actress In A Motion Picture Musical/Comedy.

