Emma and Nikita rule the ring together at Lowood

MAYFEILD Ridge Charolais had two shinning representatives at the Lowood Show on the weekend, with heifer Mayfield Ridge Nikita adding another supreme exhibit to her collection.

But it was Emma Harris who shone brightest on the day, switching her usual showing duties to take on her role as 2019 Lowood Show Girl.

Despite her many duties, Emma still found time to lead her prize winning heifer in the cattle grand parade, and said the whole day had been "fantastic".

"It's been awesome seeing all the exhibits - it's been an awesome experience," Emma said.

It was a fantastic day for the Fairney View based charolais stud, with four cattle taking places in their classes, including Mayfield Ridge Polly and Mayfield Ridge Poppy which both took first in their classes.

But Nikita was the headline, taking first in her class and going on to claim senior champion charolais female, grand champion charolais female, supreme european female, supreme european exhibit and supreme exhibit of the show.

Emma was very happy with the tally for the day.

"It was awesome for such a young heifer to win exhibit of the show," she said.

"It's unusual for them to win over cow and calf."

It was the second time Nikita had taken out supreme at a show this year, claiming the titler earlier at Marburg.

Emma's father, Robert Harris, said she was a fantastic example of a charolais, and that stood out to the judges.

"It's the depth of her body, the length of her - she's really feminine even though she's big she's still got a feminine head on her. For heifers they want that wedge shape on them," Robert said.

"Even when she was only eight months old last year she started winning shows and she was only young then - but you could see it in her."

There's no slowing down just yet for the duo, with regional finals for at Woodford for paraders next week.

There's also big plans for next year, with the World Charolais Congress being hosted at the Ekka.

Given Nikita's stellar run, Robert said the stud had plans to get her to put her best hoof forward at the show, with a few extras to go with it.

"We're planning on having a big calf on her for Ekka next year," he said.