$10 item has this Coast flight attendant hooked

It has this flight attendant "obsessed" and now we want to try it too.

Alexandra Cosoff, 28, has been a flight attendant with Emirates for nearly six years and says when it comes to her carry-on, you'll always find a $10 bottle of Mario Badescu rosewater facial spray in her bag. Because when you spend your working life in a small space pummelled with airconditioning, hydration is key.

Alexandra is from the Sunshine Coast and now resides in Dubai. We chat to her about just what it takes to become a flight attendant and the top tips she's learnt along the way.

WHAT WOULD WE FIND IN YOUR CARRY-ON?

Rosewater facial spray (I'm obsessed with Mario Badescu), Lanolips lip balm, hand cream, matcha green tea powder (has more caffeine than coffee and is full of antioxidants) and of course my red lipstick!

YOUR FAVOURITE FLIGHT DESTINATION?

My favourite destination to fly to is Mauritius. We stay in a beautiful, all inclusive resort by the beach. After a flight I love to relax and unwind with a massage and a day at the beach.

It’s not hard to see why Mauritius is Alexandra’s number one spot.

TOP PACKING TIPS

Always roll your clothes (instead of folding). It saves space and your clothes will be crease free. My layover wardrobe is quite simple - jeans with classic T-shirt's that I can dress up with heels or dress down with a pair of converse. I always pack layers that I can add such as a nice scarf or leather jacket.

For your on-board luggage, less is more when travelling. Ensure you have the essentials including on-board toiletries which should always include travel size roll on deodorant, refreshing wipes and a toothbrush with toothpaste, especially on a long haul flight. If you are unprepared, Emirates Cabin Crew have a selection of amenity kits available across all travel classes on-board.

HOW TO LOOK FRESH IN THE SKY

Emirates Cabin Crew are always polished, which isn't always easy in the sky! If you tend to dehydrate when you fly use hydrating facial sprays and remember to reapply lip balm. When I fly as a passenger I love to apply moisture masks on my skin. My trick to making makeup last is to use a good primer and invest in high quality brushes. I always believe the more time and effort you take to apply your makeup, the longer it will last.

Alexandra is never without the famous Emirates red lipstick.

HOW DO YOU BEAT JET LAG?

Stay hydrated! We dehydrate when we fly and the more dehydrated you are, the more tired you will feel. I drink lots of water (2 to 3 litres a day) and light exercise is a great way to re-energise yourself as well. If you're ever feeling dehydrated, Emirates Cabin Crew are always nearby with refreshments.

If you are in a new destination, go out for a brisk walk and explore. The exercise will get your heart rate up and you will feel better immediately.

The Emirates A380 aircraft is designed to help you beat jet lag. Hi-tech humidification systems help the air retain moisture and LED lighting systems stimulate natural phases of the day, helping starve off jet lag.

THE NO. 1 QUESTION YOU GET ASKED BY PASSENGERS

There are a few, some common ones:

•"How do you girls still look so amazing?"

•"Do you just turnaround now and go back?" (After a 15 hour flight!)

WHAT IS AN EXAMPLE OF FLIGHT ATTENDANT "SPEAK"?

Flight attendants use the phonetic alphabet for everything to avoid confusion - for example we would say the customer seated in seat 8Bravo instead of 8B.

More wine required in seat 1Alpha.

WHAT CAN PASSENGERS ASK FOR ON A FLIGHT? (APART FROM THE OBVIOUS)

Passengers are not aware that we have green tea available on request. Emirates also offer an array of different amenity kits that include the essentials such as socks, ear plugs, hand cream and pens.

In Economy Class, passengers can take advantage of complimentary toothbrushes, eye shades, socks and ear plugs. In First and Business Class, passengers are provided Bvlgari amenity kits which include a face emulsion for women and signature Red Tea miniature spray which makes the experience feel like luxury.

TELL US ABOUT THE EMIRATES CABIN CREW RECRUITMENT EXPERIENCE

I flew to Sydney to attend my open day and I was surprised to see such a large turnout. There were more than 300 applicants all ready to start their application process with Emirates.

We participated in different team activities and were asked to solve different problems. Cabin crew are required to have excellent teamwork skills, be adaptable and keep their cool in crisis situations. After successfully passing the group work and role play activities, I was invited to attend my final interview. The final interview consisted of many scenario based questions such as, "give an example of a time you provided exceptional customer service".

I found the interview quite easy as I had worked in a customer service role for seven years so I had a lot to say! I received my 'golden call' (the name for your successful acceptance into Emirates) two weeks after my final interview. I moved to Dubai four weeks later and I have never looked back. Being an Emirates Cabin Crew member is like joining a large and diverse family who are very welcoming and fun.

The A380 is known for its jet lag beating

WHAT WAS TRAINING LIKE?

When joining Emirates, new cabin crew recruits complete their training program at Emirates' state of the art training facility in Dubai. The complete training lasts approximately two months and consists of safety and emergency procedures, medical and service training.

We learn everything from how to give CPR to how to make the different cocktails we serve on-board. The training program is quite intensive and consists of many exams and practical assessments. Our training facility has full motion simulators that simulate emergency situations. We were even required to assemble a life raft, slide down the escape slides and fight real fires. After two months of hard work we received our rosters and finally got to take all our new knowledge to the skies. My first flight was Moscow, where I was able to shadow and learn from my more experienced colleagues.

WHAT HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST ABOUT BEING A FLIGHT ATTENDANT

I was most surprised about the large network that Emirates flies to. We currently fly to over 150 destinations. I never dreamt that I would be able to travel to some of the exotic destinations that I have been to. I have been to almost 50 different countries and there is still so many more for me to explore.

This means sometimes trying traditional dishes from each country we get to travel to, such as escargot in France. We're lucky that on-board we enjoy gourmet dining whenever we fly as Emirates works closely with chefs in each destination it flies, to create a locally inspired menu for its passengers.

ANY ADVICE FOR OTHERS WANTING TO BECOME A FLIGHT ATTENDANT?

Do it! After six years of flying I can easily say this was the best decision I have ever made. If you are looking for a fast paced and rewarding career then this is the job for you. I still get excited to meet new people everyday, travel to new and exciting destinations and find that I am continually learning. This is a lifestyle and not a job.

A positive attitude and smile can go a long way and always to remember to put the customer first. We strive to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do.