Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

READY TO GO: Gatton's Emily Hallas is excited to have been chosen as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Lachlan McIvor

IT has been several years in the making but after being kitted out in the official uniform she will wear as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, it is now starting to feel like a reality for Gatton's Emily Hallas.

The 23-year-old first signed up to receive an alert to put in an application for the Gold Coast games while she was in high school, which she did in April of last year.

The more than 40,000 applicants were then culled down to 22,000, with the final 15,000 volunteers selected after an interview process.

Ms Hallas was ecstatic to learn she made the cut and she will be in the thick of the action at the Oxenford Studios, which will host boxing, squash and table tennis.

She will be on the field of play, assisting the technology managers with scoring and statistics for the table tennis fixtures, a sport she has a long held passion for.

Her dad got her into it when she was 12, and she represented the Gatton club at state titles all through high school, while going on to represent Queensland at the national championships in Sydney in her senior year.

After her official duties have finished, she has tickets to watch finals of the table tennis from the stands, where she will be joined by the man who fostered her love for the game.

"It's pretty exciting and it's been a long time that I've had my sights set on it,” Ms Hallas said.

"It's a pretty big event that only happens every so often and then for it to be so close to home, it's like why wouldn't you seize the opportunity.

"Just to be a part of something that is that big and so close to home, will be a memory I'll have forever.”