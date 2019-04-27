Emily ready to represent region in youth parliament

FRESH FACE: Gatton real estate agent Emily Hallas has been announced as member for Lockyer in the YMCA Youth Parliament.

FRESH FACE: Gatton real estate agent Emily Hallas has been announced as member for Lockyer in the YMCA Youth Parliament. Dominic Elsome

LOCKYER has a new face representing it in Brisbane, and bringing a fresh approach.

All Property Real Estate - Gatton's Emily Hallas will take on the role as youth member for Lockyer in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Ms Hallas was overjoyed to be selected.

"It feels spectacular. I'm pretty excited,” she said.

She applied for the unique opportunity that the program would offer, but did not expect to be chosen.

"I thought, 'when else do you get an opportunity to be a part of that world - especially this young',” she said."It never hurts to try something new.”

The youth parliament is a program that helps bridge the gap between legislators and youth in Queensland and also offers an outstanding opportunity for personal development for members.

Ms Hallas believed her experience in the professional world would benefit her and fellow members.

During the year she will work with mentors, before a week-long camp in October where members will debate a bill at Parliament House.

Ms Hallas was selected as part of the Energy, Housing and Infrastructure committee.

"I'm hoping we can talk about the first home owners grant, because at the moment it's just for brand new homes or a block of land,” she said.

"I'd like to see it across the board for every first home owner.”

Ms Hallas said she had no plans to enter politics any time soon, but would not rule it out.

She thanked Lockyer MP Jim McDonald for his support. "It's been really good that our local member has been getting involved in it,” she said.