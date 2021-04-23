Menu
Teenagers eager for careers in the emergency services will have the opportunity to kick start future careers with a new cadet program. Picture: Brett Costello
News

Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

Ali Kuchel
23rd Apr 2021 12:42 PM
Teenagers eager for careers in the emergency services will have the opportunity to kick start future careers with a new cadet program.

An Emergency Services Cadet program is set to be established in Lowood, giving teenagers aged 12 to 17 an opportunity to learn the ropes as well as become more engaged with the community.

Somerset Regional Council approved the project at its recent meeting, councillor Jason Wendt said it will help teenagers that “weren’t sporty or into music”.

“This is a great program that offers plenty of benefits for young people in or region,” Cr Wendt said.

Somerset Regional Councillor Jason Wendt. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Somerset council has been working with the PCYC association for several months to roll out the program.

It follows a similar state-wide program that was previously supported by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for more than a decade at the Lowood SES headquarters.

Unfortunately, the previous project stopped due to funding availability.

Councillor Sean Choat dubbed the program as “important”.

“There are young people out there who are lost and don’t feel they have a purpose, and sadly don’t feel they have anything they can offer to the community,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to show themselves that they can.

“This is such an important program for youth in our region, a program that will see them go on to be productive and successful members of our community.”

