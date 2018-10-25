Menu
Woman critically injured in 'significant' highway crash

Emma Clarke
by
25th Oct 2018 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: One lane of the Warrego Hwy is closed east-bound following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

One person, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition while a woman is critical.

Emergency services are still on scene.

UPDATE 10AM: One person is in hospital following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Neimeyer Rd just after 9am.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a "significant" two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the highway and Neimeyer Rd just after 9am.

Drivers should avoid the area.

