Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.
Emergency services rush to reports of swimmers in distress

Tara Miko
22nd Feb 2021 4:54 PM
Paramedics are responding to reports of two swimmers in distress at a popular Mackay beach this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.

A second person was also reportedly in distress in the water but reports from the incident were unclear.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were en route to the beach off Burke St.

The Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club was also called in to assist with a possible water search.

It is believed the two people had since emerged from the water.

