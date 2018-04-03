Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on highway

The Bunya Hwy is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 3.

UPDATE 2PM: A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Bunya Highway.

Police Scenes of Crime and Forensic Crash Unit investigators are working to determine the cause.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 11.30am, 9km south of Kumbia in the South Burnett.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bunya Highway would remain closed for the next few hours while investigations continue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

12.35PM: There are fears for a driver after a car crashed into a tree on the Bunya Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the car had been removed from the tree and the driver needed to be cut free.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed a patient at the scene but there would not be any transports to hospital.

The Bunya Highway remains closed in both directions.

NOON: Emergency services are en-route to a serious traffic crash in the South Burnett.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are currently at the scene.

