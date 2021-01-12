Emergency services retrieve man’s body from Pioneer River
UPDATE 12.30PM: Police remain on scene at the Pioneer River where a man's body was retrieved from the water on Tuesday morning.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, but detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch and scenes of crime officers are continuing to investigate.
INITIAL 11AM: Emergency services are retrieving a man's body from the Pioneer River.
QFES has deployed from the River Street boat ramp about 10am.
It is understood the man died after suffering a medical incident on a boat.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to a medical incident on Palm Street, Mackay about 8.48am.
The River St boat ramp is closed with police moving on spectators at the facility who are watching the 6-metre king tide.
Subscriber benefits:
Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons
Five ways to get more from your digital subscription
WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online
More to come.