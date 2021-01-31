Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Copper c***s’: Teens outburst towards police at local pub

        Premium Content ‘Copper c***s’: Teens outburst towards police at local pub

        Crime A magistrate has slammed a Lockyer teen for his foul-mouthed outburst while families were present. DETAILS:

        Paramedics rush to scooter accident in Laidley

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to scooter accident in Laidley

        Breaking Paramedics have attended a vehicle and scooter accident in Laidley. DETAILS:

        58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Premium Content 58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Crime Lowood have issued a number of infringement notices for high-end speeding in school...

        PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Community Seventeen new Aussie citizens swore an Oath of Allegiance at a special ceremony in...