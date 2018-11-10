Menu
Login
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd.
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Emergency services respond to serious crash

10th Nov 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash on Bucca Rd, near Coffs Harbour. 

Ambulance paramedics, police and State Emergency Services crews are at the location.  

The accident happened around 3.30pm. 

The crash scene is approximately 13km along Bucca Rd from Solitary Islands Way. 

It has been reported one person is trapped another occupant is seriously injured. 

Paramedics are rushing patients to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

More details to follow. 

breaking bucca rd coffs harbour crash serious accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Wilton celebrates a good life

    Wilton celebrates a good life

    News Reflecting on a multitude of blessings for 90th birthday.

    Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

    Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

    News Nominate top citizens for awards

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    News The substance is yet to be indentified

    Local Partners