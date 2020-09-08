Emergency services respond to Toowoomba region house fire

A house is on fire in Withcott.

A house is on fire in Withcott. Will Hunter

UPDATE: A Withcott home was destroyed by a fire that witnesses say took hold in seconds.

The fire sparked shortly before 7pm and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the burning building had collapsed by about 7.15pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

Several fire crews remain at the scene to damped hot spots.

7PM: Emergency service crews have responded to a house fire in Withcott.

The initial calls reported a timber home on fire in Wallaces Rd, about 6.40pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived at the scene to find the home well involved in fire.

There is no information about the occupants at this time.

A QFES spokeswoman said fireys are working to control the blaze.

Paramedics and police are en route.