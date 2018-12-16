Menu
Emergency services respond to assault, car accident

Ali Kuchel
by
16th Dec 2018 1:57 PM

PARAMEDICS have transported one adult patient of unknown gender to hospital after a vehicle accident last night (Saturday).

Just prior to 9pm, paramedics responded following a reported single-vehicle indecent on Marburg-Fernvale road.

The patient was taken to the PA hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient sustained facial injuries.

Meanwhile, in Toogoolawah, paramedics have taken one patient to hospital following an alleged assault.

They were called to a Cressbrook Street location at about 10.52pm last night.

One patient sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to St Andrews Ipswich Hospital. 

 

Gatton Star

