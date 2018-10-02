Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: Two taken to hospital after crash on Warrego Highway. Christian Loghem
Grass fire blamed for highway crash

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Oct 2018 1:25 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM: A grass fire is believed to be the cause of a two vehicle accident on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called out to the crash, 20km west of Dalby, just after 1pm. 

The crash blocked the highway for 30 minutes, before one lane was re-opened for traffic. 

Two people were transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries. 

A Police spokesman at the scene said an accidental grass fire on the side of the highway is believed to have caused the accident. 

The spokesman said the thick smoke and flames nearing the road may have contributed to the crash. 

Emergency services are investigating the incident.

In a separate incident on the Warrego Hwy near Toowoomba, a family returning home from holidays has been left shattered after a horror fatal crash.

 

ORIGINAL: Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a traffic crash 20km west of Dalby on the Warrego Highway.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene just before 1pm after reports of a two vehicle crash.

A spokesperson for police media said the highway has been blocked as a result of the crash.

The incident follows a fatal crash near Oakey on the Warrego Highway earlier this morning.

