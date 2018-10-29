Menu
Breaking

Emergency services on scene at Warrego Highway crash

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Oct 2018 5:42 PM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a minor wrist injury after a single vehicle roll-over at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and the Warrego Highway. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene at a traffic incident in Forest Hill.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed a four-wheel-drive had flipped at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and the Warrego Highway just after 5pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive with caution.

More to come.

Gatton Star

