BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.

BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.

CREWS are on-scene at a serious traffic incident on a major Somerset road.

Queensland Ambulance received reports of a car which had collided with a tree in Caboonbah at 2.10pm.

Crews rushed to the scene on Esk-Kilcoy road and assessed one patient for critical injuries on scene.

The patient was not transported from the scene.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed police crews remained at the site.