Menu
Login
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
News

Emergency services monitor bushfire in Conway

Claudia Alp
by
5th Nov 2018 12:41 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway, east of Proserpine.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said there was no exact knowledge as to how the fire started, but it was believed to have begun during storm activity on October 17.

The spokesperson said the fire was inaccessible due to the terrain, but QPWS had been working with the local, rural fire brigade to manage it.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke may affect Conway, Conway Beach, Wilson Beach and surrounds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said if affected, residents should close windows and doors.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medication close by.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero immediately.　

bushfire conway proserpine qfes whitsundays

Top Stories

    Armistice exhibition to open in Toogoolawah

    Armistice exhibition to open in Toogoolawah

    News The theme for the Toogoolawah Markets on Saturday will be 'We Remember Them.'

    • 8th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Jim brings tales of Ukraine back home

    Jim brings tales of Ukraine back home

    News Take a journey without leaving your house

    • 8th Nov 2018 9:51 AM
    A million dreams for Starlite dance group

    A million dreams for Starlite dance group

    News Gatton dance team to take to Dreamworld stage

    Virtual reality arcade offers unique entertainment outing

    Virtual reality arcade offers unique entertainment outing

    News FEVR arcade opening event this Friday and Saturday.

    Local Partners