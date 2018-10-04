Emergency services called to two bush fires within an hour
UPDATE, 12.30PM: Water bombing chopper assisting crews at large grass fire
EARLIER
EMERGENCY services are responding to a vegetation fire at Rosewood.
The fire was reported at an address on Lanefield Rd at about 9.45am.
At least one fire truck is already on site and a further seven are en route.
Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.
Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.
It comes as another four crews were called to a vegetation fire at Undullah, near Ripley at about 9am.
The fire started at 4.30pm on Tuesday on Rice Rd.