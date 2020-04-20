Emergency services called to scene of mystery chemical spill

FIRE trucks and ambulances were called out to a mysterious incident at Regency Downs this afternoon.

QFES media reports that crews were called to the scene on Cockatoo Court, responding to reports of a chemical spill or leak.

It is believed the incident may not have been as severe as first thought, as several trucks that were en-route to the scene were stood down before arriving at the address.

There were no patients in need of treatment by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.

However, QAS did state a single person may have already been transported before ambulances arrived.

The nature or cause of the incident is currently unclear.