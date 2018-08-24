Menu
Emergency services called to car, truck crash on Warrego Hwy

24th Aug 2018 8:22 AM

TWO cars and a truck have crashed on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at the intersection of Haigslea Cemetery Rd just after 7.30am.

Initial information suggests there were nobody was trapped or injured. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the truck was towing a dog trailer and 30 tonnes of blue metal but there was minor damage.

A witness said the crash was no blocking the road and traffic was not impacted.

haigslea qps traffic crash truck crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

