Menu
Login
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy. FILE
Breaking

B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

Amber Hooker
by
10th Nov 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: A B-DOUBLE truck and a vehicle crashed on the Bruce Hwy, near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said they attended the scene, which had been cleared as of about 10am.

The spokesman said the incident in the southbound lanes appeared minor.

The Queensland Ambulance Service did not report any further information.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the incident happened about 9am near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

More to come.

Related Items

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Wilton celebrates a good life

    Wilton celebrates a good life

    News Reflecting on a multitude of blessings for 90th birthday.

    • 10th Nov 2018 12:30 PM
    Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

    Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

    News Nominate top citizens for awards

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    News The substance is yet to be indentified

    Local Partners