Car crashes into house
News

Emergency crews respond after car drives into house

Tom Gillespie
by
27th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an incident in Wilsonton Heights, where a car has crashed into a house.

Initial reports suggest the crash occurred on Champagne Cres in the north-western suburb, with all three services now on-site.

Paramedics are treating the female driver for minor injuries. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

The house has been severely damaged by the incident, according to the Queensland Police Service.

Toowoomba Chronicle

