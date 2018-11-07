Menu
Login
INCIDENT: One patient is being treated at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale.
INCIDENT: One patient is being treated at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale. ALI KUCHEL
News

Emergency crews on scene at Warrego Highway crash

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Nov 2018 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM

UPDATE: A male patient has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. 

At about 2.40pm a vehicle came into contact with a tree at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Road in Hattonvale. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic incident on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called to the intersection of Summerholm Road at about 2.40pm after a vehicle came into contact with a tree.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed at male patient was being treated at the scene.

Crews remain on scene.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Four teens in hospital after exposure to unknown substance

    Four teens in hospital after exposure to unknown substance

    News Four males in their teens were taken to hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance this morning.

    Toogoolawah P and C pushes for change after close calls

    Toogoolawah P and C pushes for change after close calls

    News The stretch has been a long term issue for Toogoolawah residents.

    Athletes put Faith in hard work and perseverance

    Athletes put Faith in hard work and perseverance

    News Faith Lutheran College students returned with a haul of medals.

    Historic hand over at truck and tractor show

    Historic hand over at truck and tractor show

    News More than 160 vehicles rolled into the Gatton Showgrounds.

    Local Partners