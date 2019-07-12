Em makes ‘nervous’ Waleed squirm

COMEDIAN and broadcaster Em Rusciano made Waleed Aly blush during a slightly awkward interaction on last night's episode of The Project.

Rusciano joined The Project team on the desk to discuss her new The Rage & Rainbows live show touring nationally this month - and it was almost four minutes into the interview before she and Aly interacted.

As he finally tried to pose a question to her, he stumbled over his words - so Rusciano jumped straight back in.

"Oh, HELLO. I always make you nervous, and I'm sorry. Why do we always have this weird chemistry when I see you? I love you! I think you're amazing!" she told the Gold Logie winner.

"No, no, you don't make me nervous," Aly spluttered in protest. "I think you're misunderstanding. I'm nervous because of the question I'm asking."

Em Rusciano makes Waleed squirm.

‘You don’t make me nervous!’

Fellow panellists revealed they'd given the question specifically to Aly to ask.

And so, he tried again: "Tell us about the classically trained dancing vaginas?"

The question drew a hearty round of applause from the audience and from Rusciano herself.

"I made Waleed Aly say 'classically-trained dancing vaginas'. Put it on my IMDB!" she said.

Aly's embarrassment didn't end there, though, as Rusciano explained she featured the "vagina dancers" in her live show because she wanted to make women feel empowered about their bodies: "I want everyone to 'flap up'," she told him.

"It's the strongest part of the body. It gives birth. It gives life and can take life if you do enough pelvic floors. The show ends on these beautiful vagina costumes coming out," she continued.

Later on in the interview, Rusciano, 40, described her life now that she's juggling caring for baby son Elio, who was born in January, with looking after her two teenage daughters.

"I've got one girl dealing with hangovers, one getting hormones … and one (son) that poos on his own penis," she said.

Em Rusciano and baby Elio. Picture: Instagram

In a typically candid Instagram Q&A session earlier this week, Rusciano opened up about her career in breakfast radio, including her now-infamous podcast interview that sparked a media storm.

Rusciano quit her gig on the 2Day FM breakfast show last September, just months after recording a no-holds-barred interview with Will Anderson's Wilosophy podcast.

In the chat, Rusciano criticised co-workers and admitted she was not suited to breakfast radio.

In an Instagram question-and-answer session this week, one of Rusciano's followers asked if she "ever regretted doing something that changed your career dramatically".

"No," Rusciano replied. "I think you're referring to the Wilosophy podcast, and you know, I did listen back to that, and I realised I was trying to self-sabotage.

"I was obviously trying to blow my life up because I was not very happy. So in hindsight, that was a good thing."