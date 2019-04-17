Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

If there is one thing Elsa Pataky is known for, it's her incredibly toned body.

The Spanish-American actress, 42, took to her Instagram account to show her nearly three million followers what it takes to get her super fit figure and those sculptured legs.

Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, 35, wore a plunging, one-piece swimsuit, while she completed an intense leg workout on the beach.

"Sundog and I went for a walk and decided to add a little workout on the beach at the same time," she wrote alongside her video.

As the couple's cute dog watched on, Pataky began her workout by doing a set of walking lunges before moving onto a crawling exercise where she used her hands and feet to propel herself forward on the sand.

The Fast and the Furious actress then performed a set of cross over leg kicks and ended the routine with squats in the shallow end of the water.

"Fit Queen," one fan posted.

"Your body is AMAZING!!! @ElsaPatakyConfidential. You look astonishing," another added.

It appeared the model was promoting the new fitness app, Centr, that she launched with her husband earlier this year. She wrapped up the video by saying "Follow along on Centrfit" before running off into the water.

In January this year, Hemsworth announced the new venture by sharing an intense workout video, which looked like a pilot to his next movie, with his 24 million Instagram followers.

"My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well," Hemsworth said in his post.

The couple, who have three children together, escaped the bright lights of Hollywood back in 2014 where they opted for a more relaxed life in Byron Bay, on Australia's east coast.

"We did the move three years ago and I'm so happy with it," Pataky told Women's Health magazine in April 2017.

The couple of nine years moved from Hollywood to Byron Bay, Australia, in 2014. Picture: Instagram

The couple's Byron Bay mansion is one of the most talked-about properties in the country right now.

Construction began in late 2017 after the demolition of the existing eight-bedroom Balinese-style resort home, and new photos reveal the celebrity couple is sparing no expense designing the lush surrounds of their shopping centre sized home.

