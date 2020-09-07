Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elsa Ooshie for sale online for $15k

7th Sep 2020 6:31 PM

 

How much would you be willing to pay for a "rare" Ooshie to add to the collection?

After Woolworth's released four rare glitter Ooshies - Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian - they've been appearing on eBay for up to tens of thousands of dollars.

A rare glitter Elsa Ooshie is going for as much as $15,000 on eBay, another for $12,500, and one for $5500 has 35 watching. But there's yet to be a bid on those.

Woolworths launched the Disney+ collection which includes including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady and the Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths
Woolworths launched the Disney+ collection which includes including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady and the Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

It's not the first time Ooshie have been offered for big dollars.

During last year's Woolworths' Lion King Ooshie promotion, one collector bid $100,000 for the ultra rare furry Simba on eBay although the sale didn't go through.

When Coles released 100 limited-edition Stikeez last year, 12 bidders went head-to-head to nab the rare Golden Billy Banana Stikeez collectable, which was sold on eBay for a massive $20,100.

Elsa Ooshies are going online for thousands of dollars. Picture: eBay
Elsa Ooshies are going online for thousands of dollars. Picture: eBay

The reason Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian are so rare is because these glitter version of the original Ooshies are add-ons outside of the 36 character range.

The latest collection of Ooshies is a range of collectibles created with Disney+ and features characters including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady and the Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen.

"We've partnered with our friends at Disney+ to bring some excitement and magic to our customers' shop," a Woolworths spokesperson said. "We've been pleased to see so many of them enjoying beginning their collections this week. We're always looking at new ways to make our collections unique and we'll have more to reveal in the coming weeks."

Ooshies are plastic collectibles available at Woolworths for every $30 spent in store.

The promotion is happening in all Australian states and territories, excluding Victoria.

Woolworths’ Ooshies campaign has proven to be popular. Picture: Supplied
Woolworths’ Ooshies campaign has proven to be popular. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Elsa Ooshie for sale online for $15k

More Stories

editors picks ooshie shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle Warrego crash

        Premium Content Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle Warrego crash

        News Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a truck and another vehicle this morning.

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        Surprising Gatton Redbacks add sting to game

        Premium Content Surprising Gatton Redbacks add sting to game

        Sport This season has provided surprises in the TFL Premier men's division

        Learn to dance Step Up style at Lockyer hip-hop workshop

        Premium Content Learn to dance Step Up style at Lockyer hip-hop workshop

        Community If you’ve ever wanted to dance Step Up style, now’s your chance with a hip-hop...