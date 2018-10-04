Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

Name: Ellisha Freeman

Occupation: Family Health Clinic Gatton practice manager

Age: 36

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Family Health Clinic?

Being able to improve services to the Lockyer Valley and bring a smile to our patients each visit.

Why did you decide to get involved with the Family Health Clinic?

I have a passion for health and helping people and being able to do that locally was a great opportunity to be close to my family.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have worked with lots of famous sports people at charity luncheons that I have held to fundraise for the Lockyer Valley groups and charities.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being a mum. It's by far one of the hardest jobs in the world but also the most rewarding.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Don't expect to always get it right the first time. Make it work, then make it better.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Everyone to care. Because if you don't, nothing will happen.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

In my 30s some days, early 30s other days and late 30s depending on if coffee consumption has kicked in.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love parrots and breeding birds as well as sewing and netball.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Tomahawk Creek fossicking with my parents and grandparents

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Camping at Somerset.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off my home, a family holiday and donate most to helping others.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My grandparents. I could listen to their wisdom and stories about their lives for hours.