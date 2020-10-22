Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Ellen’s makeover: ‘She looks like Portia’

by Nick Bond
22nd Oct 2020 9:14 AM

 

Ellen DeGeneres stepped out with a brand new look on the latest episode of The Ellen Show.

The veteran talk show host, who has weathered a very public scandal this year amid allegations of a toxic workplace culture behind the scenes of her show, was sporting a slicked-back quiff during her latest episode:

Ellen debuts a new ’do.
Ellen debuts a new ’do.

 

Ellen on The Ellen Show.
Ellen on The Ellen Show.

RELATED: Ellen's apology slammed by former employees

Over on her Instagram page, several commenters remarked that the new 'do was very similar to that sported by Ellen's wife of 12 years, Australian actress Portia de Rossi:

 

Portia de Rossi (left) and Ellen DeGeneres. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Portia de Rossi (left) and Ellen DeGeneres. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: What Ellen must do to salvage her reputation

The new season of Ellen's long-running talk show debuted to massive ratings last month, as viewers tuned in to watch her address the allegations that have plagued the show in 2020. But people soon switched off - during the September premiere week, the ratings dropped a massive 38 per cent as compared to last year, according to Nielsen.

In other news, Ellen and wife Portia are currently selling their latest home, asking $56 million for a four-bedroom house they only bought last year.

The house in Montecito (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently also bought a luxury home) cost $37 million when the couple bought it last year.

The "Bali-inspired estate" is one of many properties purchased in the area by the couple. Though they have only owned the house for a short time, the couple have expanded and done up the property, hence the higher asking price.

 

Originally published as Ellen's makeover: 'She looks like Portia'

More Stories

Show More
ellen degeneres ellen tv show makeover toxic workplace allegations tv

Just In

    FBI warns of US election hack

    FBI warns of US election hack
    • 22nd Oct 2020 10:10 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far have revealed the regions where each party is feeling confident... and where they’re slipping.

        Massive Laidley police operation nets dangerous drivers

        Premium Content Massive Laidley police operation nets dangerous drivers

        Crime IF YOU’RE thinking about drinking and driving in the Lockyer Valley. Think again.

        DRUG RAID: Laidley cops search multiple homes, eight charged

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Laidley cops search multiple homes, eight charged

        News A TEENAGER is among eight people charged during a series of drug raids across the...

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’