Elite level sport begins at community grass level

STAR: Andrew Dodt began his sporting career at the age of four at the Gatton Golf Club. Photo: Regi Varghese

STAR: Andrew Dodt began his sporting career at the age of four at the Gatton Golf Club. Photo: Regi Varghese

EVERY great athlete starts at a grassroots sporting level.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re from the city or a regional community, there’s always an opportunity to take one’s chosen sport to the top.

Tka e a look at some of our sporting greats - Andy Bichel, the Laidley-born cricketer, played all his junior cricket at Laidley before donning the baggy green for Australian in 1997.

The right-arm, fast-medium bowler and low-order, hard-hitting batsman played 19 test matches for Australia as well as 67 one-day international games.

He debuted for Australia against the West Indies on January 25, and his last one-day international was on February 1, 2004, against India.

Then if we look across to golf, Andrew Dodt learned to play golf from the age of four at the Gaton Golf Club.

He turned to professional golf in 2007 and has competed on the European, Asian and PGA tours.

What we like about Dodt is he doesn’t forget his grassroots connection. Each year that I’ve been at the Gatton Star he has returned home to his original golf course to share his knowledge and sink a beverage with up-and-coming Lockyer Valley golfers.

And just like Dot and Bichel, rugby league star Peter Ryan, also from Laidley, went through the junior rankings and ended up playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

He finished his playing career with the ACT Brumbies.

What is important to note is these sporting legends worked their way to the top, starting at local clubs in our great region.

This is where the Gatton Star gets involved, bringing you grassroot sporting stories about juniors athletes as well as the seniors, who are making a name for themselves in their chosen sport discipline.

We are behind sport, and we are behind our community. Just like our past we will continue to bring you your sporting news.