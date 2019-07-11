Menu
Login
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers.
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers. AP Photo - Pervez Masih
News

Eleven dead in Pakistan train crash

11th Jul 2019 3:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks, officials said Thursday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

The death toll may rise as three injured people were in a critical condition and other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, a police official, Hafeez Bugti, said.

Rescuers were cutting through the carriages with electric cutting tools to reach trapped passengers, Bugti added.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

fatality pakistan train crash

Top Stories

    Council approves $35,000 contribution to sports complex

    Council approves $35,000 contribution to sports complex

    News A local sport facility will benefit from new lighting thanks to funding from Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

    Tokyo is at stake for show jumpers at World Cup

    Tokyo is at stake for show jumpers at World Cup

    News Event caters to all ages but includes big opportunities

    Community's new park closer to being a reality

    Community's new park closer to being a reality

    News Land secured for new regional park

    Golf course draws youngsters during winter holidays

    Golf course draws youngsters during winter holidays

    News Junior golfers enjoy dose of sun and fresh air in Laidley