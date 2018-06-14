Menu
Elegance and stunning views

14th Jun 2018 1:26 PM

ENJOYING stunning coastal views to Buderim, this beautifully designed four-bedroom family home is contemporary elegance to a tee.

Occupying a prime position in sought-after Aroona, it offers light and airy interiors, large open plan living area, generous alfresco entertaining area, landscaped easy-care gardens and sparkling in-ground pool.

Stylish bamboo flooring enhances the sophisticated coastal ambience of this impeccably presented property.

High ceilings accentuate the sense of space, while split system air-conditioning and ceiling fans provide for comfortable year-round living.

No.31 Marshall Crescent offers four large bedrooms including master with luxury ensuite, additional bathroom both with floor to ceiling tiles, study, plenty of under-house storage and three-car garage.

Cook up a storm in the modern kitchen featuring ample cupboard space, stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.

Aroona is one of the southern Sunshine Coast's most in-demand coastal suburbs offering easy access to the surf, schools, parklands and public transport.

It is also on the doorstep of the multi-billion dollar Kawana health hub providing thousands of permanent jobs into the future.

This is a golden opportunity to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed about.

AROONA

31 Marshall Cr

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 Car

Features: In-ground pool, ceiling fans, split-system air conditioning, professionally landscaped gardens, coastal views, bamboo flooring, outdoor timber decking

Price: Auction on site Saturday, June 23, at 3pm　

Agent: Clare Thompson at Henzells Agency

Contact: 0407 198 021

Inspection: Contact agent

