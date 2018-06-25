Menu
Login
Emergency services were called to Camberwell about 3.30am. Picture: File
Emergency services were called to Camberwell about 3.30am. Picture: File
News

Drug-affected truckie’s trail of destruction

by Tamsin Rose
25th Jun 2018 6:51 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has allegedly left a path of destruction along Toorak Rd in Camberwell early this morning.

Emergency services were called about 3.30am after reports of downed power poles and destroyed rubbish bins.

Debris is strewn across Toorak Rd in Camberwell this morning. Picture: Nine News
Debris is strewn across Toorak Rd in Camberwell this morning. Picture: Nine News

 

Debris on Toorak Rd after a truck allegedly brought down power lines. Picture: Nine News
Debris on Toorak Rd after a truck allegedly brought down power lines. Picture: Nine News

 

A 44-year-old male truck driver from Clyde was arrested about a kilometre down the road and police say he retuned a positive oral drug test.

He is expected to be charged with drug driving and other offences.

Buses are replacing route 75 trams between Fordham Gardens and Vermont South.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area until the clean-up has been completed and traffic is down to one lane.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

motoring toorak

Top Stories

    Valley business urged to collaborate with water initiative

    Valley business urged to collaborate with water initiative

    News A meeting will be held on June 27 and residents and business owners are urged to attend.

    Former Brazilian football pro to coach in Gatton

    Former Brazilian football pro to coach in Gatton

    News The former Brazilian professional footballer will land in Gatton.

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    News Get to know Cura Life Balinese massage therapist Renee Paia.

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Environment The hazard reduction burn is expected to last several days

    Local Partners