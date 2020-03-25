ELECTIONS: Youngster’s plan to ‘shake up’ regional council

HE MIGHT be 23 years old, but Somerset council candidate Josh Squire has big plans to “shake things up a bit”.

The Linville Hotel cook said he put his hand up to bring a voice for the youth in Somerset to the local government and wanted to be a councillor for the people.

“I’m not a traditional politician who’s gone to law school and studied politics in university,” Mr Squire said.

“I think that’s a bit of an advantage because I don’t want to make big promises and talk using confusing sentences – I just want to be your average guy who happens to be a councillor.”

He’s aware his young age and lack of political experience might worry some, but he said far from being a hindrance – it was a positive.

“I feel like if you get into the system of politics too deeply, you kind of lose touch with like the common guy, the average person,” he said.

“I don’t come in with all that kind of baggage.”

He said bringing a younger voice to the council was vital, giving the region’s youth the representation they needed.

Having lived overseas for the past five years, he also brings a different perspective from his travels to ways council should run.

He said being one of the few local governments with no debt – there was room to cater to the youth of Somerset more.

“Simple things like giving things people younger people things to do, and new jobs,” he said.