ELECTIONS: Where to vote early in the Lockyer, Somerset
THE Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions head to the polls this month to elect a new council.
But for those you can’t make it on March 28, early voting opens next Monday, March 16, until March 27.
Remember, voting is compulsory – so if you can’t make it to the polling booths on March 28, you’ll need to pre-poll or apply for a postal vote.
Find out where you can pre-poll from our handy list below.
Lockyer Valley Regional Council:
Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton
Somerset Regional Council:
Lowood Showgrounds, Lowood
The Rectory, 85 Ipswich St Esk