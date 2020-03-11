Menu
PRE POLL: Council elections are quickly approaching. Photo: Brett Wortman
News

ELECTIONS: Where to vote early in the Lockyer, Somerset

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
11th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
THE Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions head to the polls this month to elect a new council.

But for those you can’t make it on March 28, early voting opens next Monday, March 16, until March 27.

READ MORE: ELECTIONS: Mayors run unopposed, 24 candidates announced

Remember, voting is compulsory – so if you can’t make it to the polling booths on March 28, you’ll need to pre-poll or apply for a postal vote.

Find out where you can pre-poll from our handy list below.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council:

Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton

Somerset Regional Council:

Lowood Showgrounds, Lowood

The Rectory, 85 Ipswich St Esk

Gatton Star

