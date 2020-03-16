ELECTIONS: the names you won’t be seeing on the ballot

Two well-known Somerset Councillors, Dan Hall and Otis Ogg, won't be running in the election on March 28.

Two well-known Somerset Councillors, Dan Hall and Otis Ogg, won't be running in the election on March 28.

SOMERSET council has bid farewell to two of its longest-serving members, with both confirming they’ll be retiring ahead of the election on March 28.

Wednesday was the last public council meeting for Somerset Councillor Michael ‘Otis’ Ogg and the council’s Deputy Mayor Dan Hall.

The pair have represented the Somerset community at innumerable events over the years, and been on more than a dozen different committees and interagency groups.

Cr Ogg joined the council in 2012, and was a familiar face around the community even before then.

However he has suffered from varying health issues through much of his tenure as a councillor.

“I started on as Councillor eight years ago, and from that moment I’ve been plagued with medical problems,” he said, as he addressed the rest of the council.

“All of my councillors have been more than happy to help me along, to lend me a hand, and I couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

Despite his lengthy service, he has decided the time had come for him to step down.

“I want to do a little bit of sailing, and I want to do a little bit of golf, and travel,” he said.

“Thank you all so very much.”

With more than three decades of local government experience to his name, Cr Hall first became a councillor in 2001, and has dutifully represented the Somerset ever since.

“In the last 12 years we’ve achieved a lot; I thank our councillors, nothing can be achieved unless we’re a team,” he said.

“The community have been wonderful, they’ve helped me a lot.”

He said he still would have liked to stick around a while longer, to help mentor the new generation of younger employees coming into council, but joked he had no choice but to step down.

“I felt as if I could give a lot more years, but my wife said no, and I wasn’t going to get divorced,” he said.

“Thanks very much for having me. I’ve very much appreciated it. I wish you all the best.”

Mayor Graeme Lehmann thanked Dan and Michael for their years of service and dedication, and presented them with gifts and cards.