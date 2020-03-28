Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VOTING: Polling booths have opened across the region as voters cast their choice for the next term of local councils. Picture: Dominic Elsome
VOTING: Polling booths have opened across the region as voters cast their choice for the next term of local councils. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

ELECTIONS: Record early voting leaves booths near empty

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Mar 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.30AM: Polls have opened across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions, as voters head to cast their ballots to elect councils for the next four years.

Fears of coronavirus appear to have reduced numbers at the polling booths, with voting centres eerily quiet.

Electoral officers in Gatton told the Gatton Star while the had been a steady stream of voters, numbers were a fraction of what they would normal expect on election day, with many voters choosing to pre-poll.

Polling booths at Gatton State School for the 2020 council elections, March 28, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Polling booths at Gatton State School for the 2020 council elections, March 28, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Michael and Michelle chose to vote on election day due to a lack of time to pre-poll.

They said with the numbers of people voting early, they decided to just vote on election day.

"Coming here is no different than going to shops," Michael said.

Keep up to date with all the developments from election day across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset right here.

2020 council election lockyer valley council elections somerset council elections
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Some Queensland teachers have been forced to make their own disinfectants to spray work spaces following a shortage of cleaning supplies.

        Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        premium_icon Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        News If you’re thinking about takeaway, this pub is the best – as voted by you.

        WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        premium_icon WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        Breaking No new cases of COVID-19 in West Moreton

        COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

        premium_icon COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

        News Every detail about crimes and alleged crimes, the police and courts responded to...