ELECTION: Who we know is running for seat of Lockyer

QUEENSLAND will take to the polls on Saturday, October 31, to vote in the state election.

At present, four parties have confirmed candidates that will challenge the seat of Lockyer, presently held by former councillor and police officer Jim McDonald.

WHO WE KNOW IS RUNNING

LNP – JIM McDONALD

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Currently Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald will recontest his seat that he won last election after outgoing incumbent Ian Rickuss retired.

“While it disappoints me our local community is not being listened to by our Government, I won’t stop in advocating for greater investment in local schools, roads, law and order and our community groups, just to name a few,” he said.

INDEPENDENT – JIM SAVAGE

Independent candidate for Lockyer and former One Nation president Jim Savage. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Last election, Jim Savage ran against Jim McDonald for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party, missing out by 1.44 per cent in first preferences.

But this year, Mr Savage confirmed with the Gatton Star that he will run as an independent for the seat of Lockyer, which will have him compete against PHON candidate Corey West.

PHON – COREY WEST

PHON candidate for Lockyer, Corey West.

According to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate Corey West’s profile, he will advocate the need for water security, including the Hybrid Bradfield Scheme, bringing manufacturing and jobs back to Queensland, Farmer’s rights, lowering cost of living and reducing crime in the area.

“Corey and One Nation will work hard for the people of Lockyer in bringing accountability for the local community, standing firm with courage and conviction to deliver for the community,” his bio says.

UN ITED AUSTRALIA PARTY – ANDREW ROCKLIFF

United Party Australia candidate for Lockyer Andrew Rockliff (right).

Andrew Rockliff has worked in various councils in Queensland, as well as eight years in London. According to his bio, the candidate for Clive Palmer’s party is committed to helping others get the most out of state government legislature and looks forward to being a passionate representative for the people of Ipswich.