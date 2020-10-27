ELECTION: Where to vote in the Lockyer this Saturday
THIS Saturday, Queensland will take to the polls to elect its government for the next term.
Prepolling is well underway, with a record number of Queenslanders having already cast their votes.
Below, you will find where you can cast your vote prior to October 31, as well as a full list of where to vote on election day.
WHERE YOU CAN PRE-POLL
Fernvale: Fernvale Futures Centre 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway
Gatton: Gatton RSL. 48 Crescent St, Gatton
WHERE TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY:
Blenheim: Blenheim State School 81 Blenheim Road
Fernvale: Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway
Flagstone Creek: Flagstone Creek State School 56 Flagstone School Road
Forest Hill: Forest Hill State School 15 Church Street
Gatton: Gatton State School 26 William Street
Gatton South: Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall 100 William Street
Glamorgan Vale: Glamorgan Vale State School 750 Glamorgan Vale Road
Glenore Grove: Glenore Grove Hall 11 Brightview Road
Grantham: Grantham State School 15 Victor Street
Hatton Vale: Hatton Vale State School 27-35 Hannant Road
Helidon: Helidon State School 16 School Street
Kentville: Kentville State School 4 Turpin Road
Laidley: Laidley District State School 232 Patrick Street
Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon State School 35 Lake Clarendon Road
Lowood: Lowood State High School Hall Prospect Street
Minden: Minden State School 1032 Lowood-Minden Road
Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia State School 6 Left Hand Branch Road
Murphys Creek: Murphys Creek Community Centre 18 Jessie Lane
Plainland: Faith Lutheran College 5 Faith Ave
Stockyard Creek: Stockyard Creek Hall 111 Stockyard Creek Road
Tarampa: Tarampa State School 18 Manthey Road
Thornton: Thornton State School 4 Thornton School Road
Upper Tenthill: Tenthill Baptist Church Hall 979 Tenthill Creek Road
Withcott: Withcott State School 26 Biggs Road