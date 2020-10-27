ELECTION: Where to vote in the Lockyer this Saturday

IT’S TIME: Queensland will go to the polls this weekend (file image)

IT’S TIME: Queensland will go to the polls this weekend (file image)

THIS Saturday, Queensland will take to the polls to elect its government for the next term.

Prepolling is well underway, with a record number of Queenslanders having already cast their votes.

Below, you will find where you can cast your vote prior to October 31, as well as a full list of where to vote on election day.

WHERE YOU CAN PRE-POLL

Fernvale: Fernvale Futures Centre 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway

Gatton: Gatton RSL. 48 Crescent St, Gatton

WHERE TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY:

Blenheim: Blenheim State School 81 Blenheim Road

Fernvale: Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway

Flagstone Creek: Flagstone Creek State School 56 Flagstone School Road

Forest Hill: Forest Hill State School 15 Church Street

Gatton: Gatton State School 26 William Street

Gatton South: Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall 100 William Street

Glamorgan Vale: Glamorgan Vale State School 750 Glamorgan Vale Road

Glenore Grove: Glenore Grove Hall 11 Brightview Road

Grantham: Grantham State School 15 Victor Street

Hatton Vale: Hatton Vale State School 27-35 Hannant Road

Helidon: Helidon State School 16 School Street

Kentville: Kentville State School 4 Turpin Road

Laidley: Laidley District State School 232 Patrick Street

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon State School 35 Lake Clarendon Road

Lowood: Lowood State High School Hall Prospect Street

Minden: Minden State School 1032 Lowood-Minden Road

Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia State School 6 Left Hand Branch Road

Murphys Creek: Murphys Creek Community Centre 18 Jessie Lane

Plainland: Faith Lutheran College 5 Faith Ave

Stockyard Creek: Stockyard Creek Hall 111 Stockyard Creek Road

Tarampa: Tarampa State School 18 Manthey Road

Thornton: Thornton State School 4 Thornton School Road

Upper Tenthill: Tenthill Baptist Church Hall 979 Tenthill Creek Road

Withcott: Withcott State School 26 Biggs Road