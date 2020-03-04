Menu
TOP SPOT: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Brett Qualischefski claimed top position in today’s ballot draw. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Politics

ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
4th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
BRETT Qualischefski has nabbed the top spot on the Lockyer Valley Council ballot papers ahead of this month’s election.

At the random ballot draw conducted today, Mr Qualischefski was drawn first and will appear at the top of the ballot paper on March 28.

READ MORE: ELECTIONS: Mayors run unopposed, 24 candidates announced

While appearing higher on the ballot is sometimes considered advantageous, he believed Lockyer Valley voters would make their minds up themselves.

“It’s an honour and privilege just to be on the ballot – that’s the most important thing,” Mr Qualischefski said.

“Past elections over the years have shown that the community will search through the ballot paper to find the candidates of their choice.”

See the list in the order the candidates will appear below:

  1. Brett Qualischefski
  2. Gordon Van der Est
  3. Rick Vela
  4. Meachelle Roelofs
  5. Chris Wilson
  6. David Neuendorf
  7. Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich
  8. Janice Holstein
  9. Jason Cook
  10. Mark Newton
  11. Michael Hagan
  12. Kerri MacMahon
