ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

BRETT Qualischefski has nabbed the top spot on the Lockyer Valley Council ballot papers ahead of this month’s election.

At the random ballot draw conducted today, Mr Qualischefski was drawn first and will appear at the top of the ballot paper on March 28.

While appearing higher on the ballot is sometimes considered advantageous, he believed Lockyer Valley voters would make their minds up themselves.

“It’s an honour and privilege just to be on the ballot – that’s the most important thing,” Mr Qualischefski said.

“Past elections over the years have shown that the community will search through the ballot paper to find the candidates of their choice.”

See the list in the order the candidates will appear below: