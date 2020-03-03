Menu
Gatton Civic CentrePhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

ELECTION: Mayors run unopposed, candidates announced

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:30 PM
LOCKYER Valley and Somerset rate payers now know the full list of candidates vying for their votes in this month's council elections.

Nomination closed today at 12.30 with a total of 24 candidates vying for seat in the council chamber across both electorates.

Mayors Tanya Milligan and Graeme Lehmann are set for another four years as the regions' leaders, running unopposed for the top job.

Kathy McLean from Lockyer and Otis Ogg and Dan Hall from Somerset are the only sitting councillors not seking re-election.

See the full list of councillor candidates below, click their names to read profiles on them:

 

SOMERSET:

MAYOR:

  • Graeme Lehmann

COUNCILLORS:

 

LOCKYER VALLEY

MAYOR:

  • Tanya Milligan

COUNCILLORS:

