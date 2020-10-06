Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Election candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer.
Election candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer.
Politics

ELECTION: Lockyer candidates to face off in debate tonight

Ali Kuchel
6th Oct 2020 1:48 PM

FOUR candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer will go head-to-head in a livestream debate on the Gatton Star website, tonight.

The debate, which will start at 7.30pm, will be accessible from this page, and will be moderated by Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel.

Joining the debate will be Locker incumbent Jim McDonald (LNP), Corey West (PHON), Jim Savage (independent) and Andrew Rockliff (UNITED).

The Gatton star is partnering with The Courier Mail to bring you tonight’s broadcast, who are hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day on Saturday, October 31.

With the successful candidate securing a four-year term in the seat, the Gatton Star wants to give voters the chance to hear from the candidates before deciding on their vote.

Since 2004, the seat of Lockyer has been held by the LNP party, and was held by Ian Rickuss.

How tonight will work

  • Refresh this page at 7.25pm to access the livestream video
  • The debate will begin at 7.30pm
  • Each candidate will be given a one-minute pitch to introduce themselves, followed by questions by Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel
  • Candidates will also make a 30 second final pitch
lockyer eleciton 2020 queensland election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote on a “disastrous” minority government.

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics "The LNP will be putting Labor last on our how-to-vote cards"