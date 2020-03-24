ELECTION: Every polling booth in the Somerset, Lockyer
DESPITE community angst over coronavirus, the local government elections will go ahead on Saturday.
Voters have been reassured changes to the process, including candidates and their helpers not being present, will speed up with voting process and keep the public safe.
With 24 candidates across both the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regional councils, find out where you can cast your vote for your preferred councillors with our full list below.
Remember, voting is compulsory.
Lockyer Valley:
Blenheim State School, 81 Blenheim Road, Blenheim
Flagstone Creek State School, 56 Flagstone School Road, Flagstone Creek
Forest Hill Assisted Forest Hill State School, 15 Church Street, Forest Hill
Gatton State School, 26 William Street, Gatton
Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall, 100 William Street, Gatton
Glenore Gove Hall, 9 Brightview Road, Glenore Grove
Grantham State School, 15 Victor Street, Grantham
Hatton Vale State School, 27‐35 Hannant Road, Hatton Vale
Helidon State School, 16 School Street, Helidon
Kentville State School, 4 Turpin Road, Kentville
Laidley District State School, 232 Patrick Street, Laidley
Lake Clarendon State School, 35 Lake Clarendon Road, Lake Clarendon
Ma Ma Creek State School, 803 Gatton‐Clifton Road, Ma Ma Creek
Mount Sylvia State School, 6 Left Hand Branch Road, Mount Sylvia
Murphys Creek Community Centre, 18 Jessie Lane, Murphys Creek
Faith Lutheran College, 5 Faith Ave, Plainland
Public Hall, 111 Stockyard Creek Road, Stockyard
Thornton State School, 4 Thornton School Road, Thornton
Baptist Church Hall, 979 Tenthill Creek Road, Upper Tenthill
Withcott State School, 26 Biggs Road, Withcott
Somerset:
Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill Street, Coominya
Esk Assisted Esk State School, 49 East Street, Esk
Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Road, Glamorgan Vale
Kilcoy Memorial Hall, Kennedy Street, Kilcoy
Lowood State High School Hall, Prospect Street, Lowood
Minden State School, 1032 Lowood‐Minden Road, Minden
Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, D’Aguilar Highway, Moore
Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Road, Mount Kilcoy
Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Road, Mount Tarampa
Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Road, Tarampa
Toogoolawah State School, Gardner Street, Toogoolawah
If you want to beat the queues and get in early, you can pre-poll until Friday at these locations:
Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton
Lowood Showgrounds, Lowood
The Rectory, 85 Ipswich St, Esk