ELECTION: Every polling booth in the Somerset, Lockyer

DEMOCRACY: Despite changes, voting will go ahead on Saturday.

DEMOCRACY: Despite changes, voting will go ahead on Saturday.

DESPITE community angst over coronavirus, the local government elections will go ahead on Saturday.

Voters have been reassured changes to the process, including candidates and their helpers not being present, will speed up with voting process and keep the public safe.

With 24 candidates across both the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regional councils, find out where you can cast your vote for your preferred councillors with our full list below.

Remember, voting is compulsory.

Lockyer Valley:

Blenheim State School, 81 Blenheim Road, Blenheim

Flagstone Creek State School, 56 Flagstone School Road, Flagstone Creek

Forest Hill Assisted Forest Hill State School, 15 Church Street, Forest Hill

Gatton State School, 26 William Street, Gatton

Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall, 100 William Street, Gatton

Glenore Gove Hall, 9 Brightview Road, Glenore Grove

Grantham State School, 15 Victor Street, Grantham

Hatton Vale State School, 27‐35 Hannant Road, Hatton Vale

Helidon State School, 16 School Street, Helidon

Kentville State School, 4 Turpin Road, Kentville

Laidley District State School, 232 Patrick Street, Laidley

Lake Clarendon State School, 35 Lake Clarendon Road, Lake Clarendon

Ma Ma Creek State School, 803 Gatton‐Clifton Road, Ma Ma Creek

Mount Sylvia State School, 6 Left Hand Branch Road, Mount Sylvia

Murphys Creek Community Centre, 18 Jessie Lane, Murphys Creek

Faith Lutheran College, 5 Faith Ave, Plainland

Public Hall, 111 Stockyard Creek Road, Stockyard

Thornton State School, 4 Thornton School Road, Thornton

Baptist Church Hall, 979 Tenthill Creek Road, Upper Tenthill

Withcott State School, 26 Biggs Road, Withcott

Somerset:

Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill Street, Coominya

Esk Assisted Esk State School, 49 East Street, Esk

Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Road, Glamorgan Vale

Kilcoy Memorial Hall, Kennedy Street, Kilcoy

Lowood State High School Hall, Prospect Street, Lowood

Minden State School, 1032 Lowood‐Minden Road, Minden

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, D’Aguilar Highway, Moore

Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Road, Mount Kilcoy

Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Road, Mount Tarampa

Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Road, Tarampa

Toogoolawah State School, Gardner Street, Toogoolawah

If you want to beat the queues and get in early, you can pre-poll until Friday at these locations:

Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton

Lowood Showgrounds, Lowood

The Rectory, 85 Ipswich St, Esk